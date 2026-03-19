Rock History covering Aerosmith, Queen, Steely Dan, Randy Rhoads, Kiss and Jefferson Airplane March 19th, 2001 Aerosmith, Queen and Steely Dan inducted to the Rock Hall, 1982 we lose Randy Rhoads, 1975 Kiss release “Dressed To Kill” and 1974 Jefferson Airplane reform.

March 19th, 2001 Aerosmith, Queen and Steely Dan are all inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Today in 1982 we lose one of the most celebrated guitarists in Havey Metal, Randy Rhoads. Randy was also a studied Classical player. He combined that with his Rock playing to come up with a very unique style that he had not only while he was in Quiet Riot but while he was playing with Ozzy Osbourne, who he was on the road with at the time of his passing. Randy had accepted a plane ride, the pilot decided to buzz Ozzy’s bus. The plane’s wing hit the bus causing it to crash killing Randy along with the pilot and the tour’s costume designer/hairdresser.

On this date in 1975 Kiss releas their third album, “Dressed To Kill.”

Today in 1974 Jefferson Airplane with most of their original members, only now they’re playing under the name Jefferson Starship.

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