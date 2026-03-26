Rock History covering The Beatles, The Clash, The Who, The Stones and happy birthday to Steven Tyler March 26th, 1987 The Beatles in an ad, 1977 The Clash release their first single, 1975 The Who at the movies, 1971 The Stones logo appears and we say happy birthday to Steven Tyler.

The Clash, The Beatles, and The Who | Today in Rock, March26

March 26th, 1987 Nike introduces an ad campaign featuring The Beatles song “Revolution.” Not some body else doing the song, the actual Beatles recording. This causes a lawsuit between Yoko Ono and George Harrison. Even though the terms of the suit were kept secret, by early 1988 Nike has stopped the campaign.

Today in 1977 The Clash release their first single, “White Riot.” It’s a strong political statement right out of the gate for the band and although it’s a hit for the band in the UK, it still takes a couple years before it’s released in the states.

On this date in 1975 The Who’s film version of their album “Tommy” premieres in London.

Today in 1971 The Rolling Stones lips and tongue logo makes it’s first appearance. It shows up on backstage passes for the band.

Born today in 1948 in Yonkers, New York, Steven Tallarico. You probably know him better as Aerosmith front man, “The Demon of Screami’” Steven Tyler.

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