Rock History covering Billy Joel, Pink Floyd, The Beatles and a happy birthday to Eric Clapton March 30th, 2013 a loss for Billy Joel, 1994 Pink Floyd’s last tour, 1967 an iconic photoshoot for The Beatles and we celebrate Eric Clapton’s birthday.

March 30th, 2013 sadly we lose producer Phil Ramone. Phil had produced many albums for Billy Joel, and so many of his most well known hits. Billy has even said that if he hadn’t met Phil Ramone when he did, he wouldn’t have a career.

Today in 1994 Pink Floyd set put on their Division Bell Tour. The tour will turn out to be the band’s final tour. It certainly looks like we will not ever see the surviving Pink Floyd members touring together in the future.

Today in 1967 in London, The Beatles participate in the photo shoot for the iconic cover of their album “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band.” If you look at the album, you’ll see many famous figures who appear in the cover photo.

Born on this day in 1945, Slowhand himself, Eric Clapton. His career includes being a part of The Yardbirds, John Mayall and The Bluesbreakers, Cream, Derek and The Dominos plus being a solo artist. He is known as one of the world’s best Rock and Blues guitar players.

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