Rock History covering Bob Seger, The Who, The Beatles, Jeff Healey, Elton John and Aretha Franklin March 25th, 1977 Bob Seger goes platinum, 1967 a first for The Who, 1966 The Beatles do a photo shoot, and a birthday shared by Jeff Healey, Elton John and Aretha Franklin.

March 25th, 1977 Bob Seger goes platinum with his album “Night Moves.” This is the album that catapults Bob to national success and the first album he does with The Silver Bullet Band. The album features some big hits like, the title track, “Mainstreet, ”The Fire Down Below" and “Rock And Roll Never Forgets.”

Today in 1967 The Who play their first live show in the US. The show happens in New York City.

On this date in 1966 The Beatles show up for a photo shoot to find, butcher smocks, doll parts and raw meat. They end up shooting the cover for their album “Yesterday And Today.” The album was eventually recalled due to bad reactions to the cover.

We celebrate three artists on their shared birthday today, Jeff Healey, Elton John and the Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin.

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