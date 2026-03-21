Rock History covering Bruce Springsteen, Tom Hanks, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Slim Jim Phantom and Eddie Money March 21st, 1994 Bruce Springsteen and Tom Hanks both win an Oscar, 1988 Lynyrd Skynyrd release “Southern By The Grace Of God”, 1952 what could be the first rock concert and a birthday shared by Slim Jim Phantom and Eddie Money.

March 21st, 1994 Bruce Springsteen wins an Oscar for Best Original Song for “Streets Of Philadelphia.” The song is from the movie “Philadelphia” starring Tom Hanks who also won an Oscar for Best Actor. When Hanks and director Jonathan Demme approached Springsteen for a song, they were expecting something more upbeat.

Today in 1988 Lynyrd Skynyrd release their album “Southern By The Grace Of God.” It’s only the band’s secodn live album and it comes from 1987, the tribute tour they did, which was supposed to be a one off on the road paying tribute to the members of the band who had passed away. A few years later the band starts recording new material and goes back out on the road, touring regulary after that.

On this date in 1952 The Moondog Coronation Ball is held in Cleveland, Ohio. It is considered by many to be the very first Rock concert. The event is organized by DL Alan Freed, who is credited with coining the phrase “Rock and Roll.” The show was shut down after a single song.

Two Long Island rockers celebrating their birthday today, rom The Stray Cats, Slim Jim Phantom and Eddie Money.

See more today in rock history stories from Joe here