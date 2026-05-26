Rock History covering Kiss, David Bowie, Mott The Hoople, Stevie Nicks and Levon Helm of The Band May 26th, 1977 Kiss donate, 1972 David Bowie Helps out Mott The Hoople and a birthday shared by Stevie Nicks and Levon Helm.

May 26th, 1977 all four original members of Kiss donate blood. Not for a good cause. They all give a vial of blood that is going to be mixed in with the ink and used to create their Marvel comic book.

Today in 1972 the band Mott The Hoople is on the verge of breaking up. David Bowie wants to help out. So he offers them two songs. They pass on “Suffragette City” but they record “All The Young Dudes.” When they release the single, it becomes the biggest hit they’ve ever had and it revives their career.

There are a couple Rock birthdays on the calendar today. Born today in 1948 in Arizona, Stephanie Lynn Nicks. Of course you know her as Stevie Nicks. She is the only woman who has been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice. First as a member of Fleetwood Mac and second as a solo artist. Born today in 1940, drummer and vocalist from The Band, Levon Helm.

Levon Helm and Joe Rock

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