Rock History covering The Rolling Stones, Cream, Bob Dylan and happy birthday to Bernie Taupin May 22nd, 1971 The Rolling Stones on top, 1968 Cream get some precious metal, 1954 Bob Dylan becomes a man and a happy birthday to Bernie Taupin.

May 22nd, 1971 The Rolling Stones go to the top of the charts with their album “Sticky Fingers.” The original concept for the album featured an image with an oil can. But they ended up getting Andy Warhol to design the cover that was used. And it showed a man wearing a pair of pants that had a working zipper on it.

Today in 1968 Cream’s album “Disraeli Gears” is certified Gold.

On this date in 1954 Robert Zimmerman is bar mitzvahed in Hibbing, Minnesota. You might know him better as Bob Dylan.

Born today in 1950, Bernie Taupin. He is very well known for being the lyricist for Elton John. But he has also co-written #1 hits by Heart with the song “These Dreams” and by Starship with “We Built This City.”

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