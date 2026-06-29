Rock History covering , Rush, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Lowell George, Neil Peart, Colin Hay and Ian Paice June 29th, 2004 Rush Covers, 2000 Lynyrd Skynyrd are desecrated, 1979 we lose Lowell George of Little Feat, 1974 Neil Peart joins and a birthday shared by Colin Hay and Ian Paice.

June 29th, 2004, Rush release their album “Feedback.” This is definitely different kind of record for the band, because it’s all cover songs, eight of them. It’s all songs that influenced the individual members of the band when they were younger.

Today in 2000 a truly disturbing event in Rock, when the mausoleum where Ronnie Van Zant and Steve Gaines of Lynyrd Skynyrd had been laid to rest is desecrated by thieves. They take out Ronnie’s casket. When they realize they can’t get it open they leave it behind. Some of Steve Gaines ashes are spilled. The urn that holds the rest of them is stolen.

On this day in 1979, a sad day as we lose front man for Little Feat, Lowell George.

Today in 1974 Neil Peart replaces John Rutsey as the drummer in Rush.

A couple Rock birthdays on the calendar today. Born today in 1953, Men at Work front man, Colin Hay. Born today in 1948, founding member and drummer for Deep Purple, Ian Paice.

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