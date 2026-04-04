Rock History covering Styx, U2, The Beatles, Gary Moore, Berry Oakley and Blues Great Muddy Waters April 4th, 1981 Styx go to #1, 1968 U2 get inspired, 1964 The Beatles set a record and a birthday shared by Gary Moore, Berry Oakley and Muddy Waters.

April 4th, 1981 STyx go to #1 on the album chart with “Paradise Theater.” This is a concept album about a theater that no longer exists in Chicago.

Today in 1968, unfortunately, the Reverend Martin Luther King Jr. is assassinated. This act inspires many songs, one of the most well known U2’s “Pride (In The Name Of Love).”

On this date in 1964 The Beatles set a reord by holding all five singles on the top of the chart. They were 1 “Can’t Buy Me Love” 2 “Twist and Shout” 3 “She Loves You” 4 “I Want to Hold Your Hand” and 5 “Please Please Me.”

A few birthdays on today’s rock calendar. Born in 1952 from Thin Lizzy, guitarist for the band and a great solo blues artist, the late Gary Moore. Born in 1948 original bassist from The Allman Brothers Band, the late Berry Oakley. And born in 1915 the late, great Blues artist, Muddy Waters, who was born McKinley Morganfield.

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