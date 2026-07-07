Rock History covering Syd Barrett of Pink Floyd, John Bonham and Led Zeppelin, Styx and Ringo Starr

July 7th, 2006, a sad day as we lose Syd Barrett, the founder of Pink Floyd. He’s only 60 years old. Truth be told though, he really hasn’t worked with the band in a long time. He had some serious mental heath issues that precluded him from being able to be part of a touring Rock band.

Today in 1980 Led Zeppelin play their final show with John Bonham, because he passes away that September. Since John’s passing, the band decided they could not possibly continue without him. And they only did a handful of shows since. The drummers who’ve played with them at those handful of shows, Phil Collins at Live Aid, and at the Atlantic Records 40th anniversary show and the Celebration Day concert it was Jason Bonham, John’s own son who is behind the drums.

On this date in 1977 Styx decide to tie in with the day, 7-7-77, by releasing their seventh album “The Grand Illusion.”

We find a Rock birthday on today’s calendar. Born today in 1940, Richard Starkey. You may know him better as Ringo Starr, drummer from The Beatles and a solo artist. When Ringo was inducted into The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, it was a who’s who video of drummers who all sat behind Ringo’s kit to play some of his most famous drum parts.

See more today in rock history stories from Joe here