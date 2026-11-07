Rock History discussing Aretha Franklin, Guns N’ Roses, Yes, The Rolling Stones and Pink Floyd November 7, 2017 Aretha Franklin’s last, 2002 a GNR false start, 1983 Yes by numbers, 1983 The Rolling Stones undercover and 1969 Pink Floyd double up.

November 7, 2017. Aretha Franklin performs at Elton John’s AIDS Foundation Gala. It’s held at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine in New York City, and it turns out to be Aretha’s final performance. And as Elton said, we were witnessing the greatest soul artist of all time.

Today in 2002, Guns N’ Roses are set to kick off their first tour since 1993. But the frequently unreliable frontman Axl Rose is a no-show for their Vancouver concert and within a month the rest of the tour is cancelled.

Today in 1983, Yes released their album “90125″, which include hits like “Owner of a Lonely Heart”, “Leave It” and “It Can Happen.” Now this is an album that Chris Squire had gone to Jon Anderson after they’d already begun recording it and asked Jhn if he wanted to be part of it. And Jon said, if I do, it’ll sound like Yes. And that was exactly the plan. And also the album got its name because that’s the record company’s catalog number for it that you usually see on the spine of an album.

Also today in 1983, the Rolling Stones released their album Undercover.

And today in 1969, Pink Floyd released their album “Umma Gumma”, which is a two record set, part live and part studio.

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