Rock History discussing Elton John, Paul McCartney, Bob Marley and happy birthday to Max Weinberg April 13th 1974 Elton takes a fake band to #1, Paul McCartney and Wings on top, 1973 a first for Bob Marley, and happy birthday to Max Weinberg

April 13th, 1974 Elton John goes to #1 the singles chart with “Bennie and The Jets.” The songs is about a fictional band that Elton’s lyricist Bernie Taupin described as a “proto-sci-fi punk band.” The song is from the “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road” album.

Today in 1974 Paul McCartney and Wings land at #1 on the album chart with “Band On The Run.”

On this date in 1973 Bob Marley releases his album “Catch A Fire.” It is his first one on Island Records. The record catapults Bob and The Wailers to international success. Along the way some things had changed for Bob. Over the years he had moved to London, he converted to Rastafarianism. He also started including other elements into his music. There was of course, Reggae, but also Rock and Ska.

Born today in 1951, drummer for Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band,Max Weinberg.

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