Rock History discussing J Geils, Dave Mustaine, Metallica, Megadeth, Eddie Van Halen and The Beatles April 11th, 2017 we lose J Geils, 1983 Metallica fire Dave Mustaine, 1981 Valerie Berinelli and Eddie Van Halen marry and 1964 The Beatles set a record.

April 11th, 2017 sadly we lose founding member and guitarist of The J Geils Band, John Geils.

Today in 1983 Metallica fire Dave Mustaine. They fire him because of drug abuse. He goes on to form Megadeth, which becomes one of the biggest bands of the era.

On this date in 1981 Eddie Van Halen and Valerie Bertinelli marry. They separated in 2001 and got divorced in 2005. Of course they have a son, Wolfgang Van Halen. He goes on to become the bassist in his dad’s band, Van Halen, as well as being a solo artist.

Today in 1964 The Beatles set a record, out of the Top 100 singles, 14 of them belong to The Beatles. The highest on the chart is “Can’t Buy Me Love” at #1, and the lowest is “Love Me Do” at #81.

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