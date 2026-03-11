Rock History Keith Emerson passes, Paul McCartney knighted and the late Vinnie Paul’s Birthday March 11th, 2016 Keith Emerson of Emerson, Lake and Palmer passes, 1997 Queen Elizabeth knights Paul McCartney, 1972 Wings get banned and we remember Vinnie Paul Abbott of Pantera and HellYeah on his birthday.

March 11th, 2016 we lose Keith Emerson, keyboardist and main composer for Emerson, Lake and Palmer. He passes from a self inflicted gunshot wound at just 71 years old.

On this date in 1997, 30 years after being admitted as a member of The Order of The British Empire, Paul McCartney is knightbed by Queen Elizabeth II.

Today in 1972 Paul McCartney and Wings single “Give Ireland Back To The Irish” shows up on the Melody Maker charts at #23. In the same issue an article announces the single has been banned in the UK and described as “Unsuitable for broadcast.”

Born today in 1964 in Abilene, Texas, drummer and co-founder of Pantera and drummer from HellYeah, Vinnie Paul Abbott.

