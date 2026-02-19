Rock History Ozzy gets arrested, Bon Scott passes away and we say happy birthday to Tony Iommi February 19th, 1982 Ozzy arrested for urinating on The Alamo, 1980 Bon Scott of AC/DC passes away and we say Happy Birthday to Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi.

Febraury 19th, 1982 Ozzy Osbourne is arrested for urinating on The Alamo. But that isn’t quite what happened. He actually urinated on the Cenotaph. That isn’t much better, because it was erected in honor of all those who lost their lives there.

Ozzy was in his hotel drinking. Sharon didn’t want him going anywhere because of that. So, she took all his clothes. All that was left in the room was Sharon’s clothes. Ozzy proceeded to put on one of her dresses and headed towards The Alamo. That is when the incident occured. For a decade Ozzy was banned from performing in San Antonio, Texas. Then in 1992 Ozzy made a $10,000 donation to The Daughters of The Republic of Texas and all was forgiven.

On this date in 1980 AC/DC singer Bon Scott passes away. The cause was acute alcohol poisoning after a night of heavy drinking. Found in a friend’s car, his death was officially ruled as “death by misadventure,” occurring just months after the release of the album Highway to Hell. He was 33 years old.

Today we say happy birthday to Black Sabbath guitarist, Tony Iommi.