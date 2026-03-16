Rock History Ray Davies, Otis Redding and a birthday shared by Nancy Wilson and Wolfgang Van Halen March 16th, 2017 Ray Davies is knighted, 1968 Otis Redding tops the charts and a happy birthday to Wolfgang Van Halen and Nancy Wilson.

March 16th, 2017 frontman for The Kinks, Ray Davies, is knighted by Prince Charles for his services to the arts.

On this date in 1968 Otis Redding hits #1 on the singles charts with “(Sittin’ On) The Dock of the Bay.” It is the first time a posthumous #1 has been awarded.

Today in 1991 Valerie Bertinelli and Eddie Van Halen become parents when they welcome their son Wolfgang. Wolfgang eventually replaces original Van Halen bassist Michael Anthony. After his father’s passing he goes on to become a solo artist. He names his band Mammoth WVH, in a nod to his dad. The name reflects the fact that Mammoth was a name Van Halen went by before settling on the Van Halen name.

Also celebrating a birthday today Heart guitarist Nancy Wilson. Nancy is also a solo artist. You can check out a conversation I had with Nancy in 2022 when she released her debut solo album here.

See more today in rock history stories from Joe here