Rock History Robert Plant honored , Van Halen almost hit the top, and U2 win in high school March 17th, 2005 Robert Plant receives a lifetime achievement award, 1984 Van Halen hit #2 on the charts and 1978 U2 win a competition.

March 17th, 2005, Robert Plant receives a Grammy lifetime achievement award at the Soutn By Southwest Festival in Austin, Texas.

Today in 1984 Van Halen go to #2 on the album charts with their album “1984.” They are kept out of the #1 spot by Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” album which features Eddie Van Halen playing lead on the hit “Beat It.” Many people joke that maybe if Eddie hadn’t played on that song maybe they would have gone to #1 with their album.

On this date in 1978 the Irish high school band U2, which just recently changed their name from The Hype, win the Limerick Civic Week Pop ’78 talent competition, earning about $1,000 and a chance to record a demo for CBS Records.

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