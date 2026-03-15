Rock History Rock Hall inductions ’04 and ’99 and a birthday shared by Bret Michaels and Dee Snider March 15th, 2004 Bob Seger, George Harrison, ZZ Top, Jackson Browne and Prince are inducted into the Rock Hall, 1999 Billy Joel and Bruce Springsteen get in plus today is a birthday shared by Bret Michaels and Dee Snider.

March 15th, 2004 Bob Seger, George Harrison, ZZ Top, Jackson Browne and Prince are inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. One of the highlights of the night is Tom Petty, Steve Winwood, Jeff Lynne and George Harrison’s son Dhani paying tribute to George by performing “While My Guitar Gently Weeps.” What really made the performance so amazing was the guitar solo Prince added to the song.

Today in 1999 Billy Joel and bRuce Springsteen are inducted into the Rock Hall.

We also say Happy Birthday to both Bret Michaels and Dee Snider.

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