Rock History some Rock Hall inductions, Molly Hatchet, Jimmy Page and Jeff Beck plus a few birthdays March 10th, 2008 and 2003 Rock Hall inductions, 3005 we lose Danny Joe Brown of Molly Hatchet, 1981 Jimmy Page comes back with Jeff Beck and a birthday shared by Rick Rubin, Jeff Ament of Pearl Jam and Tom Scholz of Boston

March 10th, 2008 John Mellencamp, Madonna, Leonard Cohen, Dave Clark 5 and TVentures are inducted into the Rock N’ Roll Hall of fame.

Sadly today in 2005 we lose Molly Hatchet singer Danny Joe Brown from complications due to diabetes. He was only 55 years old.

On this date in 2003 AC/DC, The Righteous Brothers, The Clash Elvis Costello and The Police are inducted into the Rock N’ Roll Hall of Fame.

Today in 1981 Jimmy Page returns to the stage for the first time since Led Zeppelin break up. He does it by joining Jeff Beck for the encore at a London show.

Today also marks a birthday shared by producer Rick Rubin, Pearl Jam bassist Jeff Ament and founder, songwriter and guitarist from Boston, Tom Scholz.

See more Today In Rock stories here.