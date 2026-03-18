Rock History Talking Heads, Ramones, Tom Petty, Aerosmith, Foreigner, Santana, Heart and Pink Floyd March 18th, 2002 Talking Heads, Ramones and Tom Petty get into the Rock Hall, 1978 Cal Jam II with Aerosmith, Foreigner, Santana and Heart, 1967 Pink Floyd sign their first record contract.

March 18th, 2002 Talking Heads, Ramones and Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers are all inducted into The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. This is three sub genres of Rock being represented. New Wave with Talking Heads, Pink with The Ramones and straight ahead Rock N’ Roll with Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers. This is the first time since 1984 that Talking Heads have played together live, and they have not done it again since. With Joey Ramone having passed away in APril 2001, The Ramones did not perform, but Green Day played in tribute to them. At the ceremony it was also the last time Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers see Howie Epstein as he passes by the following February.

Today in 1978 Cal Jam II takes place in Ontario, California, at the Ontario Motor Speedway. It was one of the biggest music festivals of the 1970’s. Some of the performers at the festival are Aerosmith, Foreigner, Santana and Heart.

On this date in 1967 Pink Floyd sign their first ever recording contract.

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