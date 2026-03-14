Rock History U2, The Pretenders, Buddy Guy and Springsteen at Rock Hall and a first for Metallica March 14th, 2005 U2, Buddy Guy and The Pretenders inducted into the Rock Hall, Bruce Springsteen inducts U2 and in 1982 Metallica play their first show.

March 14th, 2005 Rock Hall of Fame inductions. U2, Buddy Guy and The Pretenders were all inducted. Bruce Springsteen who is well known for his induction speeches, does the honors for U2. His speeches for Roy Orbison and Bob Dylan were things of legend. His speech for U2 is much more personal and funny. Blues legend Buddy Guy deserves his induction without question. Add The Pretenders, a woman fronting and playing guitar in a band with three guys, James Honeyman-Scott, Pete Farndon and Martin Chambers, with elements of punk and pop, they certainly belong in the hall as well.

On this date in 1982 Metallica play their first live show ever at Radio City in Anaheim, California. When they hit the stage the first song they play is “Hit The Lights.”

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