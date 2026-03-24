Rock History we cover Duane Allman, The Rolling Stones, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Elvis Presley and Nick Lowe March 24th, 2001 Duane Allman honored, 1986 The Rolling Stones release “Dirty Work”, 1975 Lynyrd Skynyrd release “Nuthin’ Fancy”, 1958 Elvis enlists and we say Happy Birthday to Nick Lowe.

March 24th, 2001 in Macon, Georgia, Duane Allman Boulevard is dedicated. This is a street near where the founder and guitarist for The Allman Brothers Band was killed in a motorcycle accident in October 1971.

Today in 1986 The Rolling Stones release their album “Dirty Work.” The lead off single is their cover of a soul classic “Harlem Shuffle.”

On this date in 1975 Lynyrd Skynyrd release their third album “Nuthin’ Fancy.” Song 1, side 1 is “Satyrday Night Special,” which certainly becomes a hit for the band.

Today in 1958 Elvis Presley enlists in the United States Army. After his service is complete, Elvis returns to the US and his career.

Born today in 1949 in Surrey, England, Nick Lowe.

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