Rock History we discuss AJ Pero of Twisted Sister, Eric Clapton, Jimmie Vaughan and Carl Palmer March 20th, 2015 we lose drummer AJ Pero of Twisted Sister, 1991 Eric Clapton loses his son in a tragic accident, and we say happy birthday to Jimmie Vaughan and Carl Palmer.

March 20th 2015 we lose Twisted Sister drummer AJ Pero. AJ was a friend who I was lucky enough to join on stage a number of times. Aj was a hard hitter and one time, while sitting in with my band, he hit the drums so hard that he broke a metal mount on the drum kit. At the time of his passing AJ was touring with Adrenaline Mob and passed on their bus.

AJ Pero and Joe Rock

Today in 1991 Eric Clapton loses his son Conor when he fell out of a window at his mother’s apartment. This inspiress Eric to write the song “Tears In Heaven.” I’m sure it was an odd thing for Eric to have the song become a hit.

Born on this date, guitarist extraordinaire Jimmie Vaughan and drummer Carl Palmer of Emerson, Lake and Palmer.

Joe Rock and Jimmie Vaughan

See more today in rock history stories from Joe here