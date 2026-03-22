Rock History we discuss a loss for Boston, plus Pink Floyd, The Rutles, Led Zeppelin and The Eagles March 22nd, 2017 a loss for Boston, 1980 Pink Floyd hit #1, 1978 The Rutles parody The Beatles, 1975 Led Zeppelin hit #1 and 1974 The Eagles release “On The Border.”

March 22nd, 2017 we lose original drummer for Boston, Sib Hashian. Sib was the drummer on the band’s first two albums. He passed away after collapsing in the middle of a set while performing on board the Legends of Rock Cruise.

Today in 1980 Pink Floyd got to #1 on the singles chart with “Another Brick In The Wall Part 2.” Floyd isn’t relly a singes band. The last time they had a hit single before this was in 1973 when they went to #13 on the charts with their single “Money.”

On this date in 1978 The Beatles parody “The Rutles: All You Need Is Cash” airs on ABC. It stars members of Monty Python and George Harrison makes an appearance in it. It’s pretty funny and you can watch it here.

On this date in 1975 Led Zeppelin go to #1 on the album charts with Physical Graffiti."

Today in 1974 The Eagles release their album “On The Border.” It is the first Eagles album to feature guitarist Don Felder.

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