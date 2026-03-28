Rock History we talk about Phil Collins and Genesis, Eric Clapton plus a Led Zeppelin release March 28th, 1996 Phil Collins leaves Genesis, 1979 Eric Clapton deicates a song to his new wife and in 1973 Led Zeppelin release “Houses Of The Holy.”

March 28th, 1996 Phil Collins announces he is leaving Genesis to pursue movies, a solo career and jazz. He does return to the band and they do a farewell tour in 2022. It is a farewell because Phil’s health isn’t what it used to be. He is unable to pay drums on the tour, so they enlist his son Nick to be the drummer.

Today in 1979, the day after Eric Clapton married Pattie Boyd Harrison, on stage in Arizona, he dedicates “Wonderful Tonight” to her. It is a song he wrote about her. Well, at least about waiting for her to go out.

On this day in 1973 Led Zeppelin release their album “Houses Of The Holy.” Oddly enough, even though the band has a song named “Houses Of The Holy” it doesn’t appear on this album.

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