Rock History we talk David Bowie, Bruce Springsteen, John Hammond Sr, and happy birthday Peter Wolf

March 7th, 1975 David Bowie releases his album “Young Americans.” The album has a very soulful sound, different from his earlier records. Much of the album was recorded in the Philadelphia area. David really tapped into the feel of music happening in the States at the time.

Today in 1973 Columbia Records celebrating the signing of one of their newist artists, hold a party at Max’s Kansas City in Manhattan. The artist is Bruce Springsteen. At the early show, John Hammond Sr, who signed Bruce as well as Bob Dylan, Aretha Franklin and in later years, Stevie Ray Vaughan, has a non fatal heart attack.

Born today in 1946 in The Bronx, New York City, Peter Blankfield. You may know him better as J Geils Band singer Peter Wolf.