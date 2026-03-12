Rock History we’ll talk Van Halen, The Allman Brothers, Paul and Linda McCartney and Chess Records March 12th, 2007 Van Halen are inducted in to The Rock Hall, 1971 The Allman Brothers Band record a show, 1969 Paul and Linda McCartney tie the knot and a happy birthday to the late Leonard Chess of Ches Records.

March 12th, 2007 Van Halen are inducted into the Rock N’ Roll Hall of Fame. The only members who show up at the induction are former members Michael Anthony and Sammy Hagar who had been fired from the band around a week earlier. At the time the band was getting ready to go back out on the road with David Lee Roth. That endfed up not happening because Eddie Van Halen needed to go to rehab first. I’m sure that has something to do with why he didn’t attend the induction ceremony.

Today in 1971 The Allman Brothers Band play the first of two nights recorded for the album “Live At The Fillmore East.” When you listen to the album you realize what every other band who recorded a live show was trying to do.

On this date in 1969 Paul and Linda McCartney are married. They actually have two separate ceremonies. But at both cereonies, no Beatles show up.

Today in 1917 founder of Chess Records, Leonard Chess is born. The label is known for early rock and blues artists such as Chuck Berry and Howlin’ Wolf and plenty of other blues legends.

