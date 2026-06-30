Rock History where we take some time to talk about Dave Davies of The Kinks, Kiss and Marvel Comics June 30th, 2004 Dave Davies of The Kinks has a medical espisode, 1977 a first for kiss and Kiss also get comical.

June 30th, 2004 Dave Davies of The Kinks suffers a stroke while walking out of a BBC building in London. After the stroke Dave has to learn to walk again, learn to play guitar again, but he does. He truly recovers from the stroke. He’s now gone back to touring and since then he’s also released some truly amazing albums. You can watch part of a conversation Dave and I had in 2014, where we discuss his stroke and recovery.

Dave Davies Stroke 2 FIXED Dave Davies Stroke 2 FIXED

Today in 1977 Kiss release their album “Love Gun.” It’s their sixth album and also the first one that features a lead vocal from every member of the band. It’s the first album that has a lead vocal from Ace Frehley. He sings on the song “Shock Me.” Which is the story of him almost getting elctocuted on stage. He was very nervous about doing the vocal. The other guys in the band had to talk him into doing it, and all the reports say that when he sang it in the studio, he sang it lying on his back.

Also today in 1977, the Kiss comic book from Marvel Comics gets published. This is the comic book that each member of the band donated a vial of blood that was mixed in with the ink to create the comic book itself.

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