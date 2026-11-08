Rock History with AC/DC, David Gilmour, U2, Metallica, Boston, Elton John, Led Zeppelin, and more November 8th, 2008 AC/DC on top, 2002 David Gilmour OBE, 1987 U2 for free, 1986 a first for Metallica, 1986 Boston at #1, 1975 Elton John godfather, 1971 Led Zeppelin IV and a birthday shared by Rickie Lee Jones, Bonnie Raitt and Bonnie Bramlett.

November 8th, 2008 AC/DC started a two-week run at number one on the charts with their 15th album, “Black Ice.”

Today in 2002, longtime Pink Floyd guitarist David Gilmour is made an Officer of the Order of the British Empire, an OBE by Queen Elizabeth II.

Today in 1987, U2 generating some footage for their documentary, “Rattle and Hum”, perform a free Save the Yuppie concert at Justin Herman Plaza in San Francisco. After the concert, a warrant is issued for Bono’s arrest for spray painting “Rock’n’roll stops traffic” on a fountain sculpture.

Today in 1986, at the Country Club in Los Angeles, Metallica played their first concert with Jason Newstead. He’s the replacement for bassist Cliff Burton, who passed away in a bus accident in September.

Also today in 1986, Boston go to number one on the charts with “Amanda”, which is pretty amazing to do at that time, being they did it without a video for the song.

Today in 1975, John Lennon announces that his good friend Elton John will be the godfather for his new son, Sean.

Also today in 1975, David Bowie makes his U.S. television debut on the Cher Show when he performs his single, “Fame.”

Today in 1971, Led Zeppelin released “Led Zeppelin IV.” Absolutely classic album by any standards. I can list every song on it as being fantastic, but you know some of the biggest and most well-known songs like “Black Dog”, “Rock and Roll”, and “Stairway to Heaven.”

Then we take a look at the Rock calendar. We find a few birthdays on it. All female today. Born today in 1954, Rickie Lee Jones. Born today in 1949, Bonnie Raitt. And born today in 1944 from Delaney, Bonnie and friends, Bonnie Bramlett.

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