Rock History with The Beatles, Billy Preston, Rich Robinson, Albert Bouchard, Bob Dylan and more May 24th, 1969 The Beatles climb to the top with Billy Preston, and a crazy day with Rich Robinson of The Black Crowes, Albert Bouchard of Blue Oyster Cult, Priscilla Presley, Bob Dylan and Tommy Chong.

May 24th, 1969 The Beatles hit #1 on the singles chart with “Get Back.” This is the only single, that at The Beatles request, has another artist listed on the label. That other artist, Billy Preston, who plays the piano.

A bunch of Rock birthdays on today’s calendar. Born today in 1969, guitarist and one half of the Robinson Brothers from The Black Crowes, Rich Robinson. Born on this day in 1947, original drummer from Blue Oyster Cult, Albert Bouchard. Born today in 1945 in Brooklyn, New York, Priscilla Ann Wagner. You may know her better as Priscilla Presley. Born today in 1941, Robert Zimmerman. You may know him better as Bob Dylan. Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, a Nobel laureate as well as a Poet laureate of The United States. Absolutely all deservedly so for his amazing songwriting. Born today in 1938, a gentleman you may think of as a comedian, but yeah, he does music too, if you’ve seen any of the movies he is in, Tommy Chong.

Joe Rock and Rich Robinson

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