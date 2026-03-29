Rock History with Brian Johnson and ACD/DC, Pink Floyd and Led Zeppelin set records and Kiss on TV March 29th, 1980 Brian Johnson joins AC/DC, Pink Floyd on the charts, 1975 Led Zeppelin set a record and 1974 Kiss make their first TV appearance.

March 29th, 1980 Brian Johnson of the band Geordie gets a more high profile gig when he is tapped to replace the late Bon Scott in AC/DC. The first album he records with the band is “Back In Black.” The album goes on to become one of the best selling albums of all time.

Today in 1980 Pink Floyd’s “Dark Side Of The Moon” spends it’s 303rd week on the charts. It shatters all previous records becomes the album on the charts the longest.

On this date in 1975 Led Zeppelin set a record as all six of their albums at this point in time are all on the charts. The albums are “Led Zeppelin I”, “Led Zeppelin II”, “Led Zeppelin III”, “Led Zeppelin IV”, “Houses Of The Holy” and “Physical Graffiti.”

Today in 1974 Kiss make their first television appearance on ABC’s “In Concert.”

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