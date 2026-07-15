Rock History with Guns N’ Roses, Paul McCartney, Bret Michaels, Joe Satriani, Artimus Pyle, and more July 15th, a busy day with Guns N’ Roses, Paul McCartney, Bret Michaels of Poison, Marky Ramone of The Ramones, Joe Satriani, Jeff Carlisi of 38 Special, Johnny Thunders of The New York Dolls, Artimus Pyle of Lynyrd Skynyrd and Linda Ronstadt.

July 15th, 2018 Guns N’ Roses set a record as the first band to surpass a Billion views on one of their videos on YouTube. The video, their epic “November Rain.”

Today in 2009, Paul McCartney, 45 years after playing at The Ed Sullivan Theater with The Beatles, returns to play on David Letterman’s show. He actually plays on the marquee outside and surprises a few people walking by in Manhattan.

On this date in 2007, Bret Michaels branches out from Poison as he launches his TV show “Rock Of Love” on VH1.

Today we find a ton fo Rock birthdays on the calendar. From The Ramones, Marky Ramone, extraordinary guitarist Joe Satriani, former 38 Special guitarist Jeff Carlisi, New York Dolls guitarist Johnny Thunders, former Lynyrd Skynyrd drummer Artimus Pyle and Linda Ronstadt.

See more today in rock history stories from Joe here