Rock History: Keith Moon and The Who finish a film and more, Happy birthday Klaus Meine of Scorpions May 25th, 1978 Keith Moon’s final performance with The Who and Happy Birthday to Klaus Meine of Scorpions

May 25th, 1978 Keith Moon does his final performance with The Who. It’s done as part of the filming for the documentary “The Kids Are Alright.” It happens in Shepperton Studios in England. The last song he plays with the band is “Won’t Get Fooled Again.” And there’s actually a bit of controversary about them doing this. It’s been filmed a few times, including earlier that night, and the director feels he still doesn’t have the cut that really shows the energy that they want. It turns into an argument backstage with Pete Townshend, but they go out and do the performance and it ends up being the final time that the band plays with Keith.

Looking at today’s calendar we find a Rock birthday on it. Born today in 1948, vocalist from Scorpions, Klaus Meine. You can watch a conversation I had with Klaus a few years back below.

Scorpions singer Klaus Meine talks to Joe Rock Scorpions singer Klaus Meine talks to Joe Rock about the writing and recording of their latest album "Rock Believer" and their upcoming tour with Whitesnake.

See more today in rock history stories from Joe here