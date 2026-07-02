Rock History with Pink Floyd, Tesla, Foreigner and a birthday shared by Johnny Colla and Roy Bittan July 2nd, 2005 a last for Pink Floyd, 1990 Tesla unplug and record, 1981 Foreigner numbered, and a birthday shared by Johnny Colla of Huey Lewis and The News and Roy Bittan of The E Street Band.

July 2nd, 2005, the four hit members of Pink Floyd play together for the last time at the Live 8 concert in London. The do “Comfortably Numb” together. Im talking about Roger Waters, David Gimour, Nick Mason and Rick Wright. The reason this is the last time they will ever play together is that sadly in 2008 we lose Rick Wright. Nick Mason has a band Saucerful of Secrets, and he has had Roger Waters come out and get up on stage with his band. Nick has said he is open to David Gilmour joining him as well. So it is still possible, however unlikely, that we could see Roger Waters, Nick Mason and David Gilmour, the surviving members of Pink Floyd, play together.

Today in 1990 at the Trocadero Theatre in Philadelphia, Tesla record their album “Five Man Acoustical Jam.” The band went back to the 60’s, found a one hit wonder by this group The Five Man Electrical Band, which I’m sure contibuted to what they named the album. They had this big hit “Signs”, which of course Tesla did at the show and became a big hit for them as well.

On this date in 1981, Foreigner release their album “4.” It’s their fourth album and it also reflects the fact that the band has gone from six members down to just four. They have some monster hits off this album like “Urgent”, “Waiting For A Girl Like You” and “Juke Box Hero.”

Lou Gramm on Foreigner's "4" release | Today In Rock July 2

We find a couple Rock birthdays on the calendar today. Born in 1952, saxophonist nd guitarist from Huey Lewis and The News Johnny Colla. Born on this date in 1949, from Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band keyboardist “Proffesor” Roy Bittan.

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