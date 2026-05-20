Rock History with Ray Manzarek of The Doors, Lynyrd Skynyrd, The Beatles and Joe Cocker’s birthday May 20th, 2013 we lose Ray Manzarek of The Doors, 2003 a dozen for Skynyrd, 1967 The Beatles get banned, and we remember Joe Cocker on his birthday.

May 20th, 2013, sadly, we lose keyboardist from The Doors, Ray Manzarek. He was only 74 years old and he passes from a rare form of cancer.

Today in 2003 Lynyrd Skynyrd release their album “Vicious Cycle.” It’s the twelfth album from the band. The last one to feature Leon Wilkeson on bass and Kid Rock appears doing a remake of “Gimme Back My Bullets.” The album also has a hit “Red, White And Blue.” I would venture to say that this is the lone hit that the band has with Johnny Van Zant as the singer.

On this date in 1967 The BBC bans The Beatles song “A Day In The Life” because they say the line “I’d love to turn you on” may promote drug use.

Born today in 1944, singer Joe Cocker. Hear him talk about Blues and Rock in a clip below from an interview we did in 2012.

We remember the late Joe Cocker on his birthday May 20, 1944

See more today in rock history stories from Joe here