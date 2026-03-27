Rock History with U2, Sammy Hagar and Van Halen, Eric Clapton and happy birthday to Tony Banks March 27th, 1987 U2’s rooftop concert, 1986 Sammy Hagar does his first concert with Van Halen, 1979 Eric Clapton marries Pattie Boyd Harrison, and happy birthday to Tony Banks of Genesis.

March 27th, 1987 U2 do their rooftop concert in downtown LA. They act as though it was spontaneous, but the building had been beefed up to support the band and all their gear. They do it to shoot the video for their song “Where The Streets Have No Name.”

Today in 1986 Sammy Hagar makes his first live appearance as the singer for Van Halen.

On this date in 1979 Eric Clapton marries Pattie Boyd Harrison. She is the ex-wife of Eric’s good friend George Harrison. Pattie has had three well known songs written about her. George Harrison wrote The Beatles classic “Something” about her. Eric wrote both “Layla” and Wonderful Tonight" about her.

Born today in 1950, Genesis keyboardist, Tony Banks.

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