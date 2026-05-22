Rock History: ZZ Top, David Bowie, Fleetwood Mac, The Eagles, Chuck Berry and Stan Lynch’s birthday May 21st, 1983 a ZZ Top premiere, 1983 David Bowie goes to the top, 1977 Fleetwood Mac kocks out The Eagles, 1955 Chuck Berry meets “Maybellene” and happy birthday to Stan Lynch

May 21st, 1983 ZZ Top release their video for the song “Gimme All Your Lovin’.” The star of the video, Billy Gibbons 1933 Ford Hot Rod, The Eliminator. It becomes very well known with the band. It actually appears in three more videos they do. And Billy has a second one built, just to bring on tour with them.

Today in 1983 David Bowie’s “Let’s Dance” shoots to #1 on the singles chart. Featured on guitar on the track, Stevie Ray Vaughan.

On this date in 1977 Fleetwood Mac’s “Rumours” takes #1 on the album chart, knocking out The Eagles “Hotel California.”

Today in 1955 Chuck Berry records his single “Maybellene."

Born today in 1955 original Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers drummer, Stan Lynch. But to think of Stan as just a drummer, doesn’t really cover it. He is a drummer and certainly a great drummer, amazing live and in the studio, but he is also a producer and songwriter. These days you can find Stan in the band The Speaker Wars.

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