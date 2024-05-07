Rock Star On-Stage Wipeouts

Photos: Vince Neil through the years 2005: Singer Vince Neil of Motley Crue performs live at Madison Square Garden on March 3, 2005, in New York City. (Peter Kramer/Getty Images)

If you’ve ever walked out on stage at a big concert, there’s all kinds of stuff on the stage to trip over. From guitar pedals to pyro to mic and guitar cords and cables. So, when I heard about TWO rock star wipeouts recently, it didn’t surprise me.

The first one was Vince Neil at the Motley Crue show in Atlantic City. They started playing “Wile Side” and Vince came running out and took a hard fall!

Next up, poor Mike McCready from Pearl Jam looks like he fell off the stage, but didn’t miss a beat! They were playing a gig in Vancouver and he must not have known where the stage ended, because down he went!

During Pearl Jam's performance of "Porch" in Vancouver last night, Mike McCready accidentally fell off the stage -- but he kept playing.



