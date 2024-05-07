Rock Star On-Stage Wipeouts

Photos: Vince Neil through the years 2005: Singer Vince Neil of Motley Crue performs live at Madison Square Garden on March 3, 2005, in New York City. (Peter Kramer/Getty Images)

By Jay Edwards

If you’ve ever walked out on stage at a big concert, there’s all kinds of stuff on the stage to trip over. From guitar pedals to pyro to mic and guitar cords and cables. So, when I heard about TWO rock star wipeouts recently, it didn’t surprise me.

The first one was Vince Neil at the Motley Crue show in Atlantic City. They started playing “Wile Side” and Vince came running out and took a hard fall!

Next up, poor Mike McCready from Pearl Jam looks like he fell off the stage, but didn’t miss a beat! They were playing a gig in Vancouver and he must not have known where the stage ended, because down he went!


Jay Edwards is an Orlando native and proud to call Central Florida his home! He has lived in Seminole County since the age of 2 and attended school at Lake Brantley High School, Seminole Community College, and then graduated with a Radio/TV degree from UCF.

