Roger Hull | Honoree for February 14th, 2025

Roger Hull was nominated this week by his friend Sherry who says,” Roger works for the Utility company tirelessly restoring the power for Orlando residents, particularly during our many Hurricanes. God Bless our Utility workers.” Roger also had this to say after being notified about his nomination, “I really appreciate you reaching out and recognizing line workers as first responders. I have been working for Orlando utilities commission “OUC” now going on 20 years starting from an apprentice to a certified journeyman line tech. They say if you find a job you love you’ll never work a day in your life and I can tell you right now there’s no better feeling than getting someone’s power back on when they’ve been off be it 10 minutes or 10 days. I’ve reached out to Sherry and thanked her as well she is a family friend and is in the actual system here in Orlando that we take care of. Again thank you for reaching out and I’d like to tell you how much we love WMMO and how you guys back our community and you are programmed in all my trucks.”

Roger, As a small way of saying thanks for all you do for the community, you will receive a $100 gift card to Marlow’s Tavern





