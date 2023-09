I’ll be honest, in my opinion, most of the time when legacy bands make new their first new music in over 10 years or something, that usually means the songs will be ok, but that’s all, just ok. But the new Rolling Stones song Angry is one of the best Stones songs I’ve heard in a long time! I think this is as good as what they were releasing in the 80′s with Tattoo You. This new song is awesome!

