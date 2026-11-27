Roxanne Goff was nominated by her husband, William Goff, who said, “Roxanne is an RN Care Coordinator for the United States Veterans Administration. She works endlessly making sure our nation’s heroes get the mental health care they need and deserve. She is well-liked by the numerous veterans she helps. She is a team player, always helping her coworkers.”

Roxanne, as a small way of saying thanks for all you do for the community, you will receive 4 tickets to Gatorland, including the Screamin’ Gator Zip Line.

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