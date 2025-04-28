Rupert Grint announces birth of 'secret child' with partner Georgia Groome

Yer a father, Rupert.

Harry Potter star Rupert Grint has welcomed his second child with partner Georgia Groome. They named their newborn daughter Goldie.

"'Secret Child Slightly Revealed' Introducing Goldie G. Grint," Grint captioned an Instagram post announcing the birth. "A 10/10 baby (so far)."

The actor then thanked the obstetrician and gynecologist Dr. Alex Digesu at St. Mary's Hospital in London for delivering the baby.

"Shout out to @alex.digesu for always delivering," Grint wrote.

Grint is famous for portraying Ron Weasley in all eight films of the Harry Potter film franchise. Groome, also an actor, is known for playing Georgia Nicolson in the 2008 film Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging.

The couple had their first child, Wednesday G. Grint, in May 2020. When Grint joined Instagram in Nov. 2020, he shared a photo cradling his newborn child.

"Hey Instagram....only 10 years late, but here I am," he wrote at the time. "Grint on the Gram! Here to introduce you all to Wednesday G. Grint. Stay safe, Rupert."

