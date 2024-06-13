Ryan Reynolds debuts his annual Father's Day Vasectomy drink, with a 'Deadpool & Wolverine' twist

Ryan Reynolds is a father of four, and as such — and as the spokesperson of his spirits brand Aviation American Gin — he traditionally takes to the internet around Father's Day to recreate a drink of his own making, the Vasectomy.

In years past, he's had such prodigious procreators as Nick Cannon to help him along, but this year he's given the drink a Deadpool & Wolverine twist.

"Because somehow I keep having kids, we're gonna take our annual Vasectomy up a notch: Aviation Gin: Deadpool Edition," Reynolds begins in the spot.

The recipe adds his wife Blake Lively's Betty Buzz tonic water to the recipe, as well as the limited-edition Deadpool-branded gin, which he says contains the same spirit, but with "100% more Deadpool."

The spot also squeezes in some never-before-seen moments from the forthcoming movie: In his instruction to "take this little yellow guy [a lemon] and give him a squeeze," we see a clip from the film of him and Hugh Jackman's yellow-suited Wolverine fighting.

In the new footage, Deadpool is on top of Wolvie and jokes mid-bear hug, "What are you thinkin' 'bout?" earning a foul-mouthed response from the razor-clawed X-Man.

The 47-year-old actor and entrepreneur signs off by saying the new concoction "pairs perfectly with two dads over 40 pretending they're not too arthritic to pull off a superhero movie."

Deadpool vs. Wolverine hits theaters July 26.

