Ryan Reynolds wishes Hugh Jackman a happy 56th birthday

By Mason Leib

Ryan Reynolds wished his friend Hugh Jackman a happy 56th birthday in a sweet way on social media.

Jackman's friend and Deadpool & Wolverine co-star Reynolds took to Instagram on Saturday to share a wide-spanning collection of photos and pen a note to Jackman.

"I hope we get to do this til we're 90. Happy Birthday, @thehughjackman," Reynolds wrote. "A lot of years. A lot of adventures."

Reynolds overlaid the slideshow of photos with "A Million Dreams," a song Jackman sang along with Ziv Zaifman and Michelle Williams in his hit musical movie The Greatest Showman.

Reynolds also posted a tribute to Jackman on his Instagram Story, sharing a smiling photo of his friend. He quoted Indiana Jones in the post, writing "'It's not the years, honey. It's the mileage,'" along with another birthday greeting: "Happy Birthday to the one and only, Greatest Showman."

The post included pictures of Jackman and Reynolds smiling together and photos of the pair in their Deadpool & Wolverine outfits in the film.

Jackman posted his own message on Instagram on Sunday, thanking friends and followers for the birthday wishes. "Thank you all for the incredible birthday love! I am grateful. #thisis56," Jackman wrote.

The pair teamed up last week to announce Jackman's new show, From New York, With Love, where he will play 12 performances at Radio City Music Hall.

