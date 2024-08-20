Ryan Reynolds explains memorial tribute to Rob Delaney's late son in 'Deadpool & Wolverine' credits

Ryan Reynolds paid tribute to his Deadpool franchise co-star Rob Delaney and memorialized Delaney's late son, Henry, in an emotional Instagram post Monday.

Delaney played Peter, initially the only non-superpowered member of Deadpool's very short-lived superhero team X-Force, beginning with 2018's Deadpool 2.

"There's more to @robdelaney than some realize," Reynolds wrote. "He's one of the most subversively funny people I know. He's a beautiful, acerbic and vulnerable writer. If you stayed through the credits of Deadpool & Wolverine, you might notice a credit saying, 'For Henry Delaney'. Henry is Rob's son. And Rob lost his little boy to a brain tumor in 2018. Right as we finished Deadpool 2."



Reynolds wrote, "I've always kicked my own a** because I didn't place a tribute to Henry over the end credits of DP2. If there's a bright side, even more people are seeing Henry's name in the credits of Deadpool & Wolverine. And at long last, father and son are sharing the same screen."



Reynolds says Delaney "has a vivid perspective on unimaginable grief. And he takes an unfiltered, rage-ful [sic] loving, sad and hilarious (yes, HILARIOUS) look at grief through his book, A HEART THAT WORKS," Ryan says, calling it "an incredible piece of writing which explores the kaleidoscopic colours of emotion Henry's passing revealed."

Reynolds concluded, "I'm lucky to know Rob. And I'm lucky to have friends willing to put themselves on the line to make others feel less alone."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.