Ryan Vranesevich | Honoree for September 27th, 2024

Ryan Vranesevich

Ryan Vranesevich is a Lineworker for Duke Energy. He was nominated by his aunt, who said, “Ryan works for Duke Energy and just spent the last 2 weeks in Texas after hurricane Beryl helping to restore power to the affected areas leaving behind his 2 daughters Skylar and Savannah with his pregnant girlfriend Lynsey. He is one of the hardest working men that I know.”

Ryan, thanks for all you do for the community. As a way of saying thanks, you will receive admission for 4 to Gatorland, including the Screamin’ Gator Zip Line.


©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirWMMO - Orlando's Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-844-862-9890

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wmmo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!