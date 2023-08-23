Sam Richardson, Method Man, and more star in new scripted audio comedy 'Yes We Cannabis'

Yes We Cannabis, a new scripted audio comedy, is set to debut this Thursday, August 24 and it's a story about, well, cannabis.

"It's a ten episode, half hour comedy narrative series on Audible that follows three Black friends as they try to create a cannabis business in Los Angeles," director Rochée Jeffrey tells ABC Audio, noting that the trio are trying to break into a "really competitive business" that "has a lack of Black owners in the space."

The comedy project from Audible and Broadway Video, features voices from an all-star comedy cast including Sam Richardson, Langston Kerman, Punkie Johnson, and Method Man with guest voices Rachel Dratch, Tim Meadows, Heidi Gardner and more. So how did such a notable cast come together?

"We made a list and we reached out to folks," she said, noting that it came together over some time. "And these are the folks who responded and they were perfect for the roles."

Jeffrey created and wrote Yes We Cannabis alongside George K. Burns, who she says is where a lot of the inspiration for the show came from.

"George was a pharmacist and he was working a 9 to 5. And then he decided to pursue stand up comedy. And in order to sustain himself, he started working in the cannabis industry," she explains, adding, "There was some humor in that."

While the series is a comedy, Jeffrey wants listeners to know that "it's a story that both, of course it's silly, it is funny, but it has real heart."

"So I hope that they see a story that reflects kind of the modern Black experience that's funny and silly, but also very serious in some in some respects."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.