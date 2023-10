Samari was nominated by his wife, Courtney, who shared how Samari “grew up in Seminole county and absolutely loves what he does and has the honor of doing for this community. He serves our community as a firefighter and our country as a Navy Reservist. He is dedicated to helping and inspiring others”.

Samari, thanks for all you do for the community. As a way of saying thanks, you will receive a $100 gift card for Twin Peaks Restaurant.

©2023 Cox Media Group