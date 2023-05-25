Sammy Hagar & The Circle AND George Thorogood Are Coming On One Tour, For 2 Shows Only!

As far as I can tell this “tour” is only happening in 2 places! Sammy Hagar & The Circle AND George Thorogood & The Destroyers are playing a total of 2 shows together in October. The only dates lining up on their respective websites are October 26th in St. Augustine, and October 29th in Clearwater. Sammy is of course doing his birthday bash set October 9th through his actual birthday on the 13th, and then he hits St. Augustine, Clearwater, Hollywood, and then off on a rock cruise. George is touring all the way through September, then he’ll be in St, Augustine, then Clearwater, and that’s where his dates end.

In other words you have 2 chances to see both of these awesome bands live and they’re both right here in Florida! Of course they did a full Crazy Times tour together for the first time ever last summer, but this is just 2 dates so that’s kinda cool.

Check them out jamming together on Sammy’s AXS TV show Rock N Roll Road Trip.

Grab tickets for the St. Augustine show at this link.

Grab tickets for Clearwater’s new The Sound Amphitheater show at this link.





