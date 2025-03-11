Sammy Hagar Just Posted That The Fan That Nick-Named Him “The Red Rocker” Has Passed

Rock Legend Sammy Hagar Announces Las Vegas Residency at The STRAT Hotel, Casino & SkyPod LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JUNE 28: Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee Sammy Hagar attends the announcement of his residency at The STRAT Hotel, Casino & SkyPod on June 28, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for The STRAT Hotel, Casino & SkyPod) (Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for The STRAT Hotel)
Sammy Hagar just posted on his social media that the original Redhead fan, in fact the person who coined the term ‘the Red Rocker’ for Sammy, has died. In Sammy’s post he says that John Pruner was at one of Sammy’s first shows, and the next morning bumped into Sammy as he was checking out of the hotel. He requested Sammy autograph a newspaper article as ‘The Red Rocker’, and that’s where Sammy’s nickname came from.

