Sammy Hagar Just Posted That The Fan That Nick-Named Him “The Red Rocker” Has Passed

Sammy Hagar just posted on his social media that the original Redhead fan, in fact the person who coined the term ‘the Red Rocker’ for Sammy, has died. In Sammy’s post he says that John Pruner was at one of Sammy’s first shows, and the next morning bumped into Sammy as he was checking out of the hotel. He requested Sammy autograph a newspaper article as ‘The Red Rocker’, and that’s where Sammy’s nickname came from.
